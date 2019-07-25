St. Luke Family of Caring Announces Free Bone Density Screening

OSWEGO – Nurses from The St. Luke Family of Caring – affiliated healthcare and residential service providers, announce the next date for their popular bone density screening.

The screening will take place at the State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State Street in Fulton, on Tuesday, August 13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The bone density screening is open to the public and free of charge.

No appointment is necessary.

The screening is easy to do and takes only a few minutes to complete.

Nurses will be available to discuss the screening results and to answer health-related questions.

“Our bone density screening offers a great chance for you to receive valuable health information free of charge,” said St. Luke Health Services Nurse Anna Waite, LPN.

“Healthy bone mass is important but especially as we are,” Waite added. “As we grow older our bones can become more fragile, leading to an increased risk of fracture as a result of falls. The information provided by this screening may help you make decisions that can improve your health and quality of life; especially for those who may be experiencing the onset of osteoporosis.”

For more information, call St. Luke Health Services at 315-342-3166 or visit St. Luke on the web at www.stlukehs.com or on Facebook at StLukeFamilyofCaring.

