Start St. Patrick’s Day off Right With Music and Laughter by Local Performers

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is hosting a two-night only Irish folk music experience with many splashes of comedy.

Improv meets cabaret-style performance in “Irish Stories and Songs.”

Audiences will get a chance to break away from the formal theatre experience on March 7 at 7 p.m. and on March 8 at 3 p.m.

The CNY Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

The mainstage will be briefly transformed into a pub setting for a thematic experience to kick off the month of March.

Audience members will enjoy watching rousing revelers singing, improvising, and providing general tom-foolery.

The show is highlighted with guitar solos, acapella singing, and Irish step dancing.

Common Irish folk favorites include “Drunken Sailor.” “Wild Rover” and “Galway Girl.”

A cast favorite, “Step It Out Mary,” closes Act I.

There will be a brief intermission with concessions available.

The show will have moments where audience participation is encouraged but not required.

The production is co-directed by SUNY Oswego graduates Jess Tetro and Angela Russell.

Tetro frequently stage manages and teaches at the Arts Center, while Russell performs for both the Unversity and Oswego Opera.

Their singers and improvisers for this production hail from all over Oswego and Onondaga counties.

Tickets are available at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for reservations.

This performance is family-friendly but please note the probable excessive mentioning of alcoholic beverages.

This is a sober event and no alcoholic beverages will be permitted on the premises.

