State Police Announce Participation in National ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Crackdown

The New York State Police will join the national enforcement initiative to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season.

State Police and local law enforcement agencies will participate in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs through Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during this campaign.

Superintendent George P. Beach II said, “Traffic safety is once again a top priority this season, with the goal of making everyone’s holiday a safe one. If you’re celebrating, please do so responsibly. Impaired drivers cause needless deaths and injuries. Have a plan and you could save a life – maybe even your own.”

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the “Move Over Law,” which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road. State Police will also conduct underage drinker enforcement details statewide.

During the campaign, Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation.

The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe distracted driving violations. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic, but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

During last year’s crackdown, State Police issued 40,489 tickets. Of those tickets more than 13,394 were for speeding, 1,268 were for distracted driving and 571 for the “Move Over Law.” There were also 645 people arrested for DWI and 10 people killed in motor vehicle crashes.

This traffic enforcement campaign is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Acting Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, said, “I applaud our partners in the New York State Police and local law enforcement for ensuring that travel on New York roadways is done as safely as possible this holiday season. It’s important New Yorkers remember that impaired driving is risky behavior that puts you and others sharing the road in danger and is absolutely avoidable. Before going out to celebrate with family and friends, make a plan for getting home safely. Choose a designated driver or download our free ‘Have a Plan’ mobile app that will connect you to your area’s ridesharing or taxi services.”

The Have a Plan app can help. The free app from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the NYS STOP-DWI Foundation allows you to designate a driver, call a cab or ride share, and to review the consequences of impaired driving. You can even use the app to report a drunk or drugged driver. The app is available for Apple, Android, and Windows smart phones.

To keep our roads safer this holiday season, the New York State Police and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offer these tips:

· Plan a safe way home before the celebrating begins;

· Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

· If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

· Use your community’s sober ride program;

· If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

· If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...