Students Graduate From D.A.R.E. Program

OSWEGO – More than 100 Oswego Middle School students recently graduated from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, hosted in-school by the city of Oswego Police Department.

Health and safety lessons learned from the 10-week D.A.R.E. curriculum in the first part of the 2018-19 school year at OMS followed a similar D.A.R.E. program the students completed in fifth grade throughout the Oswego City School District.

Students were reminded and taught additional information about how to resist peer pressure and live free of high-risk behaviors.

Throughout the program, OPD officer Thomas Grover gave the students tools to make the best health and safety decisions.

The overall goal of the middle school D.A.R.E. program is to reduce and stop substance use.

Also based on social-emotional learning, students were reminded about the following method to circumvent such offers: refuse, explain, avoid and leave.

For their efforts, each OMS D.A.R.E. graduate received a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.

