Syracuse Man Charged With Violating An Order Of Protection
Written by Staff Report, Sep 19, 2018, Comments Off
SYRACUSE – State Police today (September 19) arrested Chad M. Chapman, 33, from Syracuse, for Criminal Contempt 1st degree, a class “E” felony and Harassment 2nd degree, a violation, following a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday, September 16, in the Village Green Community parking lot.
Chapman is accused of violating an Oswego County Family Court Order of Protection during a altercation with the protected party.
He is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $2,500 cash bail.