September 19, 2018

Syracuse Man Charged With Violating An Order Of Protection

Written by Staff Report, Sep 19, 2018, Comments Off

SYRACUSE – State Police today (September 19) arrested Chad M. Chapman, 33, from Syracuse, for Criminal Contempt 1st degree, a class “E” felony and Harassment 2nd degree, a violation, following a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday, September 16, in the Village Green Community parking lot.

Chad M. Chapman

Chapman is accused of violating an Oswego County Family Court Order of Protection during a altercation with the protected party.

He is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $2,500 cash bail.

