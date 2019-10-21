T1D Oswego County To Host Connections Series

OSWEGO – Local grassroots group T1D Oswego County will host the first of its kind forum represented by all ages of children and adults who live with or care for someone with type 1 diabetes.

The forum, to be held on November 6 at the CITI Boces in Mexico, is the beginning of a series of panel discussions and events entitled T1D Connections.

Featured among the 12 panelists are mother and son, Becky Kimberly and Hunter Nichols.

Hunter was diagnosed at age 3 and both he and his mother agree he “doesn’t know life without diabetes.”

Becky will share her T1D story of how their family eats, plays, sleeps, travels and so much more with a constant focus on helping Hunter live a normal life.

By Becky’s side, Hunter will share his challenges in sports and frustrations as a growing teenager.

He does feel it’s important for people to know that he “can still live a normal healthy life as long as he takes care of himself.”

The panel discussion is open to any interested community members.

Beginning at 6 p.m., participants may attend one or both of the two diverse panel discussions; the youth panel with children and young adults ages 6-19 – where Hunter and his mother will sit, or the adult panel with individuals 20 years and older.

Panelists include not only children with Type 1, but also friends, parents, nurses, “having such a diverse group of children and adults will give perspectives of the many stages of life for a person with type 1 diabetes,” said Leanna Cleveland, OCO Community Health Coordinator.

T1D Oswego County is community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, Oswego Health, the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

For more information, visit and follow T1D Oswego County on Facebook or to RSVP to the Forum, call 315-349-3451.

Refreshments and childcare will be provided.

