Tales of the Trees Slated in Amboy

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program on trees.

Tales of the Trees will be held on November 10 at 2 p.m.

Participants will enjoy a walk through the woodlands with naturalist Pat Carney, to delight in the colors and beauty of the forest trees dressed in their autumn finery.

As they wander along the center’s trails, they will explore characteristics and lore of some of the trees of a northeast woodland and keep a watchful eye and perked ear for woodland residents.

Participants should dress for a cool weather walk.

There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12.

Children younger than 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286.

To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it hits the media, find us on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

