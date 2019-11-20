To The Editor:

All I’ve heard from city leaders is talk about how great the city of Fulton was and is.

How it is a great place to raise a family.

How we have so many great things to offer people to visit and stay here in Fulton.

I agree, but it needs some work.

Talk about how we have FBB (Fulton Block Builders) and how they are sprucing up our neighborhoods making everything so nice.

Enhancing the neighborhoods to entice new residents of the city of Fulton.

Talk about how great it is that we have won the DRI money to make our city a great place to come and visit and live in again.

All that talk is cheap and meaningless.

At the Common Council meeting on Nov. 19 a public hearing was held to change a city charter that would change the requirement of residency for certain city offices.

Not elected offices, but appointed ones.

I spoke against this change.

So what they are saying is Fulton is good, Fulton is great, but you don’t have to live here to collect a paycheck from here.

That is hard earned and hard payed Fulton city tax dollars could be going to another municipality.

It is my contention that in order to understand the problems of a city you must live within the city boundaries.

If we are good enough for you to receive our tax dollars then we should be good enough for you to live here.

The motion failed at the November meeting and another public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Please attend and voice your opinion.

Either for or against.

Now they want to make it that you can live in Oswego County.

That would mean we would have a Fire Chief or Police Chief that lives in Oswego or Pulaski and take our tax dollars there and pay their taxes there.

I say you can recruit from where ever you want, but when and if you hire someone they must relocate to inside the city of Fulton within a timeframe.

Fulton tax dollars for Fulton residents.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

