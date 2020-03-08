To The Editor:

Someone tell me why in Oswego County the vendors are charging .05 for a paper bag.

Yes, I know that the State Government had banned the single use of plastic bags in the state and was imposing a .05 tax on paper bags.

When doing so they gave a choice to the local counties the choice to opt in on a portion of the .05 tax being imposed.

In Oswego County we at the County Legislature opted out of a share of that tax.

By doing so we ultimately also opted out of the .05 tax in its entirety.

So, you see there is no .05 tax on paper bags in Oswego County.

Also across the entire state there is no .05 tax being passed on to anyone using SNAP benefits, or on public assistance.

This exemption is not passed on to the purchase of reusable cloth bags.

Not too long ago when checking out at many grocery stores, you would be asked “paper or plastic” without any extra charge for paper.

The cost of the bags was in the price of the products being sold.

Also at your department stores way back in the old days they use to put your purchases in a paper bag with a small handle and the store logo on the bag.

There was no extra charge at the cash register (the cost of the bag was in the price of the items).

So, I ask again, tell me why we are being charged .05 for a paper bag in Oswego County.

I am being told that the vendors are giving the monies collected to charities, well if I wanted to donate to a charity I should be asked if I want to do so, not being forced to do so.

It may not be a charity that I am in support of.

Frank Castiglia jr.

