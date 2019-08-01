Tenth Annual Oswego County Harvest Dinner Set September 27

OSWEGO – Celebrate Oswego County agriculture and all the local food it provides us on September 27 at the 10th annual Oswego County Harvest Dinner.

The dinner demonstrates the quality and diversity of agriculture in Oswego County by featuring locally grown and sourced food.

The event is hosted by Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, with the support of local farmers and agriculture businesses, at The American Foundry in Oswego.

Guests will be served a six-course meal showcasing Oswego County harvest prepared by the chefs of The American Foundry.

Following dinner, a guest speaker will entertain the crowd.

There will also be raffle baskets featuring Oswego County’s businesses and producers.

The Oswego County Harvest Dinner will take place on September 27 at The American Foundry in Oswego, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and must be purchased ahead of time.

Prepaid reservations can be made by contacting Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286 or e-mailing [email protected]

No tickets will be sold at the door, so call now to get your seats.

The event is expected to sell out.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

For more information please call 315-963-7286.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...