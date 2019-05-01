The Case Of The Missing Legislature Minutes

To The Editor:

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas!

Everyone I’m sure has heard this phrase, but that isn’t true in the Oswego County Legislature Chambers.

At a Legislative meeting in February a motion was made on the Legislative floor, the motion was seconded and voted on.

At the March Legislative meeting the minutes from the February meeting were presented for approval.

The motion that was made at the February meeting and voted on was not in the minutes.

A motion was made to correct the minutes (to include the excluded motion and vote) and it was seconded and voted on again.

This time the vote to correct the minutes was defeated.

“Committee on Open Government- Open Meetings Law-Section 106. Minutes-1. Minutes shall be taken at all open meetings of a public body which shall consist of a record or summary of all motions, proposals, resolutions and any other matter formally voted upon and the vote thereon.”

As you can see what happens on the Legislative floor doesn’t stay on the Legislative floor it must be part of the record and part of history for all future generations to see.

What they will see is the majority caucus voting to commit a crime.

Yes, a crime.

When you break the Law, it is a crime.

When the fact that a crime was being committed, they agreed to correct the minutes.

Ignorance of the Law is no defense, any judge will tell you that.

At the April Legislative meeting the correction to the February Legislative meeting were in the minutes.

So why did they vote to break the law?

They did it because they can they have the votes and can do what they want.

Even if it means breaking the law.

One sheep jumps the rest do the same thing.

The minority caucus only wanting the records to show what happened is satisfied with the corrections to the minutes being done.

The fact that the majority caucus uses its voting power to bully issues through the Legislative floor is not governing it is just plain bullying.

This is not the way to govern.

Voting against correcting of the minutes of a meeting is minor but it is breaking the law and is a prime example of “It’s our field and we will do what we want.”

Just like what is done in Albany, and we all hate and criticize Albany for their actions.

Govern don’t bully.

So “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but not on the Legislative floor.”

Frank Castiglia Jr. Oswego County Legislator 25th District

