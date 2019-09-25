The Debate Of The Debate

To our Readers,

Oswego County Today embarked on a project to arrange a debate of the Candidates for the City of Fulton Mayor’s Office. We have spent a considerable amount of time making arrangements to have a successful debate in order to provide the citizens of the City a means to understand the candidates and their platforms.

Our debate will go on as scheduled and under the guidelines that we have established after consider research and discussion with the candidates whom all have agreed to.

We took on this debate as we had not heard that any other entity was providing for one. Our goal is to record and stream live the debate, making it more accessible than most all other medias currently available. This, in effect, will make it available well into to the future.

We do not hold a patent on Mayoral Debates. Any other entity can chose to hold a debate, fortunately for us, we were the first to consider and act on it. We welcome more debates and interaction with the candidates should others choose to repeat what we will provide on October 3rd.

There are no limitations under the format we are using, to the contrary it will provide an easily accessible viewing at any time of any day up to the election and beyond.

Thank You,

Fred Reed

Vice President

Dot Publishing, Inc.

