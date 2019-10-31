Thom Benedetto Best Person For The Jo

To The Editor:

It’s vital that we vote our values, so I’ll be voting for Thom Benedetto for Family Court Judge.

He has worked 35 years in the legal field and community, including Family Court, school board, as an assistant DA and as a lawyer representing people on all types of cases.

I personally have known Thom for most of my life and can honestly say I know no one with the work ethics and integrity that he has put forth in his life.

It is time we have honest hardworking people in office.

Please get out and vote for Thom.

Sincerely,

Heather Buckley

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...