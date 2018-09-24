Go to ...
RSS Feed

September 24, 2018

Search Oswego County Today

Time & Again Books Celebrates 19 Years

Written by Contributor, Sep 24, 2018, 0 Comments

OSWEGO – Time & Again Books & Tea in Oswego, as part of its 19th anniversary, held a drawing and presented two Oswego City School District students with drawstring bags suitable for school or sports.

School supplies filled the bags, as well as some games and fun activities for use during recess or traveling the bus.

Prize winner - Ethan Cliff

Prize winner – Ethan Cliff

Holding prize #1 is Ethan Cliff, 11, seen here with his mother, Tracie Cliff.

His bag is loaded with all sorts of school supplies and a thermos for beverages, as any student might need for lunch or after-school sports.

Runnerup, holding bag #2, the elephant bag, is

Prize winner - Brandy Towne

Prize winner – Brandy Towne

Brandy Towne, a third grader this year, with mother, Lisa Fontana and brother, Aiden.

Time & Again Books and Tea is located at 18 E. Utica St.

Leave a Review or Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: