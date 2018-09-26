Fulton Third Ward Meeting Set Sept. 27

FULTON, NY – The quarterly meeting for Fulton’s third ward will take place Thursday (Sept 27) at Lanigan Elementary School located at 59 Bakeman St.

In the school library, the meeting will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Third Ward councilor and common council president, Donald Patrick Jr. said the meeting will discuss recent rental property code changes.

These changes were made in an effort to combat negligent landlords and revitalize the appearance and quality of life in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Meetings are held quarterly to allow regular channels of communication between Patrick and constituents, however, the meetings are not specific to the Third Ward only.

They are open to the general public and welcome city residents from any ward, Patrick said.

My location Get Directions

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...