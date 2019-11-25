Tractor-trailer hauling milk overturns on an exit ramp of I-81 in Oswego County

SANDY CREEK – On November 24, at approximately 4 p.m., State Police responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 81 at Exit 37, Sandy Creek.

The accident investigation has revealed a 2019 Freightliner, operated by Seth T. Eaton, 38, from McGraw, NY, was traveling north on I-81 and began to take the exit ramp when he noticed a vehicle parked along the shoulder.

It appears he over-steered, causing him to lose control, strike a signpost and overturning.

Eaton was extricated from the truck and transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours as crews cleared 7,200 gallons of milk from the highway.

State Police were assisted at the scene by NYS DOT, NYS DEC Spill Response, Oswego County HAZMAT, Sandy Creek Fire Department, Pulaski Fire Department, NOCA ambulance, and Oswego County Fire Coordinators.

