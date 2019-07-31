Trailer Race of Destruction, Fan Fest Plus Racing Saturday, August 3 At The Fulton Speedway

FULTON, NY – Since it was announced that the World-Famous Trailer Race of Destruction would be returning to the Fulton Speedway for the 2019 racing season, interest has been high and in the last few weeks has exploded with inquiries about getting registered to compete, and for ticket information for this Saturday, August 3 presented by major marketing partner Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.

If you have never seen a Trailer Race of Destruction, they use the entire speedway for chaos and mayhem to destroy their opponents to be the last one standing with their trailer still attached to their vehicle to collect the $1,000-to-win top prize. Other awards are $100-Best Appearing Entry, $100 Most Original Entry, $100 Master of Destruction.

There will also be a night of high speed, side-by-side dirt track racing featuring the ground-pounding, window rattling Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds plus the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Before the night’s events come to the speedway midway to kick-off your evening for ‘Fan Fest’ racers will bring their machines of speed up, so fans can get up-close to the cars, talk to their favorite drivers, take pictures, get autographs and driver giveaways.

The entire night of racing plus destruction is a family friendly $15 for adults and fans 18 years old and younger will be admitted free to the grandstands. Pit admission is $27 Participants, $30 Non-Participants.

Grandstands open – 5 p.m.

Fan Fest about – 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts – 7 p.m.

The Fulton Speedway would thank major marketing partner and Modified racer Billy Whittaker and his Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux. They are the pace car provider of the Fulton Speedway and sister track the Brewerton Speedway, event sponsor at both tracks plus title sponsor for the Fulton Speedway RUSH Late Model division.

If you are in the market for a new car or truck, look no further than Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux, they are just a quick run north of Brewerton Speedway on Route 11 between Brewerton and Central Square. Check out their website www.trophyauto.com for a selection of over 250 vehicles. Looking for a nice car for $30, $40 or $50 a week? They have them. Or how about Billy’s Showcase Cars, year-old, late model, low mileage cars for only $60 a week. Check out their like-new Trux for only 70 bucks a week. They are also an official NAPA Auto Care Center, serving all of Central New York, Syracuse and surrounding areas. Need financing? Click on their 40 second finance application right now. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, nice cars and trux that are Good to Go! To see the great inventory they have to offer please visit their website or call (315) 668-CARS.

Mark your calendars for August 10 when the speedway will go from the big event of the trailer race to another big event one week later. The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will compete in Triple-35-lap features. Joining the Modifieds for the festival of speed will be the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m..

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities call Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook and Twitter pages.

