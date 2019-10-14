Trinity’s Trivia Night Set

OSWEGO – Welcome all who want a fantastic night full of trivia and treats at the Hibernians on October 19.

Trinity Catholic School’s interactive trivia night will include video and sound clips, TV displays, an emcee and cheats for purchase.

Pizza and wings are included in the ticket price, and a cash bar will be available.

Groups of 1-4 at $20 per each player.

Prizes will be awarded for top winners.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; trivia begins at 7 p.m.

