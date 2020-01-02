Two Found Dead In Schroeppel House Fire

Schroeppel, N.Y. – Today, Thursday, Jan. 2 at around 1:25 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire on Peter Scott Road in the Town of Schroeppel.

Preliminary investigation revealed there were four occupants in the home at the time the fire began. Two people escaped the home and were transported to Upstate Hospital with injuries and are expected to recover.

Two bodies were recovered at the scene inside the home. Names of the deceased and injured may be released at a later time.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, Menter Ambulance, Oswego County Highway, the Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fire Investigations Team, and 16 Fire Departments, including: Pennellville, Caughdenoy, Palermo, Moyers Corners, Granby Center and Oswego Town.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...