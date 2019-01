State Police in North Syracuse have arrested Patrick J. Rein, 21, from Phoenix, and Nathan R. Sims, 21, from Phoenix, for three counts of Burglary 2nd degree, a class “C” felony.

Both subjects are accused of unlawfully entering a residence in the town of Lysander and stealing four AR-15 style assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition which were recovered by investigators.

Rein and Sims were both transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

