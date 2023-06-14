PULASKI, NY – Arrest from 05/24/2023 to 06/13/2023

Disclaimer: All individuals listed below are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Any arrest records and information about an arrest published and reported by Pulaski Village Police Department are not an indication of guilt or evidence that a crime has been committed.

On 05/31/2023 at 02:30 p.m. Kenneth C. Ferris, 52, previously 5240 US 11 – Driftwood Motel, Pulaski, NY 13142 was arrested for Menacing 2nd with a weapon, Petit Larceny, Trespass, and Harassment 2nd following an incident that occurred at 16 S. Jefferson Street – Pulaski Redemption Center, in the Village of Pulaski. Mr. Ferris was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to CAP court on

06/14/2023 at 05:30 p.m.

On 06/01/2023 at 03:30 p.m. Zachary A. Kelly, 29, from 4923 W. Taft Road, Clay NY 13088, was arrested on a Bench Warrant for AUO 2nd out of Richland town court. Mr. Kelly was brought to CAP court for arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

On 06/03/2023 at 01:56 p.m. Brandon E. Schill, from 5240 US RT 11, Pulaski, NY 13142, was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Burger King, 3832 Rome Road in the Village of Pulaski. Mr. Schill was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to CAP court on 06/19/2023.

On 06/13/2023 at 9:50 a.m. Sarah J. Manwaring, from 82A Bella Road, Pulaski, NY 13142, was arrested for Menacing 2nd with a weapon, Menacing a Police Officer, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Harassment 2nd following a domestic that occurred at 82A Bella Road in the Village of Pulaski. Mrs. Manwaring was processed and then brought to Oswego County Jail pending arraignment. Mrs. Manwaring was arraigned on 06/14/2023 and was remanded with $2500 cash bail, $5,000 bond and $25,000 partially secure.

