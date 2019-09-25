University Hill Gastroenterology Associates Join Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health is pleased to announce that the only gastroenterology practice in Oswego County is joining the health system.

Ajoy Roy, MD, and University Hill Gastroenterology Associates, located in Suite 400 of the Seneca Hill Health Services Center, officially became part of the health system as the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases on July 22.

The practice will maintain its office located in the Seneca Hill Health Services building, along with the same phone and fax numbers.

Oswego Health, provides physician services in bariatrics, breast surgery, cardiology, colon & rectal, general surgery, primary care, orthopedics, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), telehealth, and urology.

“We are excited to have Dr. Ajoy Roy join the health system. Dr. Roy has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional care to the community,” said Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic. “We are pleased to welcome the practice’s physicians, advanced care providers and staff to Oswego Health.”

“Oswego Health and I have always collaborated together, this will allow for growth in our practice to better serve the community,” said Dr. Roy. “I am thrilled to join Oswego Health to establish a center of excellence in gastrointestinal and metabolic disorder cases.”

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County.

As a not-for-profit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers.

More than 1,200 employees work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psych acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, a retirement community.

Oswego Health also has Health Services Centers located throughout Oswego County.

For more information about Oswego Health, please visit www.oswegohealth.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...