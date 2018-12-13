University Police Makes Vehicular Felony Arrest

OSWEGO — University Police at SUNY Oswego arrested Joseph Boyden, 35, of Oswego, on first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a Class E felony, and multiple other charges on Dec. 11.

Police said Boyden failed to yield the right of way on Route 104, pulling out from a private driveway in front of a patrol car without stopping.

Boyden also was charged with criminal possession of stolen property (a Class A misdemeanor), possession of a hypodermic instrument (a misdemeanor), having a false inspection certificate, operating without inspection certificate, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and an equipment violation for having a cracked windshield.

Police said they also found Boyden was driving with a revoked license which had been suspended and/or revoked 18 times from various local criminal courts, and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Fulton City Police on fourth-degree grand larceny charges and for criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He was arraigned before Oswego Town Judge Donald Dodd and was remanded to Oswego County jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bail bond.

