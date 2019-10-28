Upskilling in a Digital World to Offer Opportunities to ‘Connect, Learn and Level Up’

OSWEGO, NY — SUNY Oswego’s Upskilling in a Digital World event on Oct. 30, will connect students with professionals who will talk about highly sought-after skills in today’s business and technology sectors.

Alumni presenters will share how they utilize data analytics, robotic process automation and cybersecurity every day in their workplace as they advance in their careers.

The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in Room 122 of SUNY Oswego’s Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation.

Dianora De Marco ’14 M’15, manager of financial accounting advisory services for Ernst & Young, will deliver the keynote address.

Additional speakers will include Mark Lobel ’85, a principal at PwC, addressing cybersecurity/CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association); Janette Hausler ’89, global vice president of partner marketing for UiPath, addressing robotic process automation/UiPath; and Oliver Medonza ’16 M’18, UX researcher for Edward Jones, addressing data analytics / Tableau. Jeff Knauss ’07, CEO and co-founder of The Digital Hyve, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Establishing an Upskilling program and event at SUNY Oswego was the result of conversations that took place among Oswego leadership, alumni and College Foundation Board of Directors Dr. Joe Coughlin ’82, director, AgeLab at MIT; Robert E. Moritz ’85, global chairman of PwC; De Marco; and Knauss. They agreed and stressed that all industries in the ever-changing digital world must be committed to upskilling and growing today and tomorrow’s workforce.

In an Oct. 1 Accounting Today article, Moritz highlights PwC’s investment of $3 billion over the next four years to face the challenges posed by rapid technological change and automation, and to identify skills gaps and mismatches against likely future needs, workforce planning, upskilling programs and cultural change.

Participating students at SUNY Oswego’s Oct. 30 Upskilling event will receive information about how they can work at their own pace toward obtaining these valuable skills at no cost through the college’s subscription to LinkedIn Learning. LinkedIn Learning provides a customized learning experience that features instructional content that builds upon what students are already learning in their SUNY Oswego courses.

“We are excited about providing our students with additional learning opportunities that allow them to expand their skill sets,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “Gaining these Upskilling aptitudes, in addition to earning their degree, will better prepare our graduates for the workplace in a way the business and technology sectors understand and need.”

For more information, visit the Upskilling website at https://www.oswego.edu/upskilling. Watch the promo video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZfc0K4vGE8.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...