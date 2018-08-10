Weather Notebook For August 10, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 9.

The monthly total is 2.24 inches.

The total for the year is 24.18 inches.

Cloudy and a bit less humid today. High 80.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Low 60.

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Sunday- A mix of clouds and sun. High 80. Monday – Cloudy with showers possible. High 85. Tuesday – Intervals of hazy sunshine. High in the upper 70s.

