Weather Notebook For August 17, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 16.

The monthly total is 3.04 inches.

The total for the year is 24.98 inches.

Breezy and muggy with scattered showers today. High 80.

Muggy with showers possible tonight. Low near 65.

A lingering early shower possible followed by some sun on Saturday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly sunny and seasonably pleasant. High near 80. Monday – Warmer with more sunshine. High near 85. Tuesday – Breezy, warm and muggy with showers developing. High 85.

