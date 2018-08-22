Weather Notebook For August 22, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 21.

The monthly total is 3.65 inches.

The total for the year is 25.59 inches.

Windy, cooler, turning less humid with scattered showers today. High near 75.

Cool with some clearing as showers end tonight. Low 55.

A bit breezy, becoming sunny and pleasant on Thursday. High 75.

Looking ahead: Friday – Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High 80. Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High 80. Sunday – Warm with a few spotty showers possible. High near 85.

