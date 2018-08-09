Weather Notebook For August 9, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.15-inch of precipitation on August 8.

The monthly total is 2.24 inches.

The total for the year is 24.18 inches.

Some drizzle possible, increasing sunshine today. High 80.

A few scattered showers possible tonight. Low 60.

Slight chance of an early shower, becoming mostly sunny on Friday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday- A mix of clouds and sun. High 80. Sunday – Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 85. Monday – A few showers or storm possible. High 85.

