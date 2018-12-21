Weather Notebook For December 21, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.28-inch of precipitation on December 20.

The monthly total is 1.65 inches.

The total for the year is 44.33 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 20.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.7 inches.

The winter season stands at 32.9 inches.

Breezy with rain tapering off later today. High in the lower 50s.

Cloudy and colder tonight. Low around 30.

Windy with snow showers developing on Saturday. High in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cloudy with snow showers possible. High 35. Monday – Seasonably cold with snow showers possible. High near 35. Tuesday – Cold with flurries possible. High 30.

