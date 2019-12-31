Weather Notebook For December 31, 2019

Brisk with spotty showers changing to spotty flurries later, today. High in the mid 30s.

Cloudy with rain-snow possible tonight. Low near 30.

Cloudy with scattered snow showers on Wednesday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Thursday – A mix of clouds and sun. High near 40. Friday – Cloudy and mild with rain possible. High in the lower 40s. Saturday – Rain changing to snow late. High near 40 then falling into the 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.66-inch of precipitation on December 30.

The monthly total is 4.91 inches.

The total for the year is 54.95 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 30.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 31.7 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...