Weather Notebook For December 4, 2019

Cloudy with a chance of snow showers today. High in the upper 30s.

Partly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 25.

Brisk and colder with a chance of lake effect snow on Thursday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy with light snow flurries likely. High 30. Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow showers possible. High in the mid 20s. Sunday – Breezy and milder with some sun. High in the mid 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 3.

The monthly total is 0.98-inch.

The total for the year is 52.02 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 3.

Total snowfall for the month is 7.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 14.3 inches.

