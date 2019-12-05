Weather Notebook For December 5, 2019

Brisk and colder with lake effect snow likely today. High 30.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low 20.

Cloudy with light snow flurries likely on Friday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow showers possible. High in the mid 20s. Sunday – Breezy and milder with some sun. High in the mid 30s. Monday – Breezy and milder with some sun. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.18-inch of precipitation on December 4.

The monthly total is 1.16 inches.

The total for the year is 52.20 inches.

Fulton received 0.4-inch of snow on December 4.

Total snowfall for the month is 7.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 14.7 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...