Weather Notebook For February 15, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.07-inch of precipitation on February 14.

The monthly total is 2.28 inches.

The total for the year is 6.55 inches.

Fulton received 2.3 inches of snow on February 14.

Total snowfall for the month is 20.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 97.5 inches.

Breezy and mild with some rain early, changing to snow later, today. High 35.

Mostly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 25.

Brisk and colder with snow possible on Saturday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Sunday – A mix of sun and clouds. High near 25. Monday – Mostly cloudy and cold. High 20. Tuesday – A mix of sun and clouds but still chilly. High 25.

