Weather Notebook For February 25, 2020

Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers today. High near 40.

Partly cloudy with rain possible tonight. Low 35.

Mild with more rain possible and matbe snow later on Wednesday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk and colder with snow possible. High near 32. Friday – Blustery and cold with lake effect. High near 25. Saturday – Cold with more lake effect possible. High about 20.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on February 24.

The monthly total is 2.75 inches.

The total for the year is 6.23 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 24.

Total snowfall for the month is 33.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 82.7 inches.

