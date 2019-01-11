Weather Notebook For January 11, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.36-inch of precipitation on January 10.

The monthly total is 1.76 inches.

The total for the year is 1.76 inches.

Fulton received 4.6 inches of snow on January 10.

Total snowfall for the month is 5.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 47.4 inches.

Brisk and very cold with flurries possible today. High in the upper teens.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low about 15.

Increasing clouds and still cold on Saturday. High in the upper teens.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Increasing sunshine but still cold. High 20. Monday – Cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 20. Tuesday – Mostly cloudy and milder. High 30.

