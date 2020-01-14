Weather Notebook For January 14, 2020

Mostly cloudy with some showers possible today. High near 40.

Cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 35.

Cloudy, breezy and cooler on Wednesday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Blustery and colder with snow likely. High near 30 and falling into the 20s. Friday – Brisk and cold. High near 20. Saturday – Brisk and cold with snow-rain possible. High near 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on January 13.

The monthly total is 1.00 inch.

The total for the year is 1.00 inch.

Fulton received no snow on January 13.

Total snowfall for the month is 4.1 inches

The winter season stands at 36.1 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...