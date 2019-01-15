Weather Notebook For January 15, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 14.

The monthly total is 1.78 inches.

The total for the year is 1.78 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 14.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 47.9 inches.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible today. High 35.

Partly cloudy with lingering flurries tonight. Low about 25.

Breezy with more snow showers possible on Wednesday. High 35.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk and colder with a bit of sun. High 25. Friday – A bit milder with snow tapering off. High 30. Saturday – Blustery and colder with snow possible. High 25.

