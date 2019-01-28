Weather Notebook For January 28, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.05-inch of precipitation on January 27.

The monthly total is 4.00 inches.

The total for the year is 4.00 inches.

Fulton received 1.5 inches of snow on January 27.

Total snowfall for the month is 29.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 70.0 inches.

Increasing clouds with snow possible later today. High near 20.

Cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low in the upper teens.

Brisk with snow likely, heavy at times, on Tuesday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Blustery and cold with scattered snow showers. High in the lower teens. Thursday – Very cold with more snow possible. High near 10. Friday – Brisk and still cold with snow possible. High near 15.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...