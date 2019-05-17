Weather Notebook For May 17, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.11-inch of precipitation on May 16.

The monthly total is 4.61 inches.

The total for the year is 19.71 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 16.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Mild with showers tapering off today. High near 65.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 45.

Mild with increasing sun on Saturday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High near 70. Monday – Breezy, warm and a bit humid with scattered showers possible. High in the lower 70s. Tuesday – Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. High 65.

