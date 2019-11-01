Weather Notebook For November 1, 2019

Very windy and cooler with lingering showers today. High near 40.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low 35.

Partly sunny and cool on Saturday. High 50.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Brisk and chilly with a shower possible. High 45. Monday – Milder with a mix of clouds and sun. High 50. Tuesday – Breezy and milder with increasing clouds. High in the lower 50s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 2.22 inches of precipitation on October 31.

The monthly total is 7.94 inches.

The total for the year is 48.40 inches.

Fulton received no snow on October 31.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at zero.

