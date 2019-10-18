Weather Notebook For October 18, 2019

October 18, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Weather Notebook For October 18, 2019

Brisk and chilly with early showers possible today. High in the lower 50s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Low 40.

Milder with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. High in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy and warmer with some sun. High in the mid 60s. Monday – Breezy and warmer with some rain possible. High in the upper 60s. Tuesday – Cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. High near 65.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.61-inch of precipitation on October 17.

The monthly total is 3.75 inches.

The total for the year is 44.21 inches.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*