Weather Notebook For October 18, 2019

Brisk and chilly with early showers possible today. High in the lower 50s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Low 40.

Milder with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. High in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy and warmer with some sun. High in the mid 60s. Monday – Breezy and warmer with some rain possible. High in the upper 60s. Tuesday – Cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. High near 65.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.61-inch of precipitation on October 17.

The monthly total is 3.75 inches.

The total for the year is 44.21 inches.

