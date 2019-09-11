Weather Notebook For September 11, 2019

Warm and muggy with a chance of showers today. High about 80.

Cloudy and warm with showers late tonight. Low near 60.

Breezy, cooler and less humid with lingering showers possible on Thursday. High in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75. Saturday – Cloudy with scattered showers possible. High in the upper 70s. Sunday – Mostly sunny and mild. High 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 10.

The monthly total is 1.55 inches.

The total for the year is 38.40 inches.

