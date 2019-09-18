Weather Notebook For September 18, 2019

Mostly sunny and seasonably mild today. High near 75.

Mainly clear and cool tonight. Low in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Thursday. High in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Sunny and unseasonably warm. High around 80. Saturday – More sun and unseasonably warm. High around 80. Sunday – Breezy, warm and a bit more humid with showers possible. High near 85.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 17.

The monthly total is 2.08 inches.

The total for the year is 38.93 inches.

