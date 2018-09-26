Weather Notebook For September 26 2018

Weather Notebook For September 26 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 1.08 inches of precipitation on September 25.

The monthly total is 2.01 inches.

The total for the year is 28.42 inches.

Windy, warm and muggy with showers developong, damaging winds possible today. High 75.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low 50.

Cooler and less humid with some sunshine on Thursday. High near 65.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy and mild. High 70. Saturday – Brisk and cool with early showers possible. High 65. Sunday – Cool and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High about 65.

