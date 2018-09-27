Weather Notebook For September 27 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.37-inch of precipitation on September 26.

The monthly total is 2.38 inches.

The total for the year is 28.78 inches.

Cooler and less humid with some sun today. High 65.

Cloudy with scattered showers possible late tonight. Low 50.

Breezy and mild with a mix of clouds and sun on Friday. High near 70.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and cool and maybe some sprinkles. High around 60. Sunday – Seasonably cool and drier with some sun. High 65. Monday – Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High 65.

