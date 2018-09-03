Weather Notebook For September 3, 2018

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM

TODAY

HEAT INDEX VALUES: In the mid to upper 90s.

IMPACTS: Hot and humid conditions will bring an increased risk of heat related illness and dehydration.

Hot, humid and hazy with thunderstorms possible today. High 90. Heat index near 100.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Low 70.

Very warm and sticky with spotty showers possible on Tuesday. High in the mid 80s. Heat index near 95.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Hot and steamy with afternoon showers possible. High 90. Thursday – A bit cooler and less humid with some scattered showers possible. High in the lower 80s. Friday – Cooler with a few showers possible. High in the mid 70s.

