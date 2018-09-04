Weather Notebook For September 4, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.13-inch of precipitation on September 3.

The monthly total is 0.13-inch.

The total for the year is 26.53 inches.

Not as hot, but still very warm and humid with showers possible today later. High 85. Heat index near 95.

Cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Low 70.

Hot, hazy and humid with afternoon showers possible on Wednesday. High in the lower 90s. Heat index near 100.

Looking ahead: Thursday – A bit cooler with scattered showers. High near 80. Friday – Breezy and cooler with some sun. High 75. Saturday – Breezy with some rain possible. High in the lower 70s.

