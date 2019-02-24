Weather Service Predicts Blizzard, High Winds and Flooding

Winter Travel Advisory

UPDATE: Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton has issued a Travel Advisory for all of Oswego County beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, February 24 until further notice.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for high winds and

heavy snow for Sunday evening into Monday for portions of

Oswego County.

Area residents should anticipate periods of low

to no visibility causing hazardous driving conditions.

Residents are reminded to avoid downed power lines and to

report hazardous conditions by calling 911.

No unnecessary travel is recommended

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the National Weather Service Buffalo, Central New York is in for nasty weather.

Blizzard Warning

A blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 this evening (February 24) through 4 p.m. on Monday (February 25).

The greatest snow amounts and most persistent blizzard conditions will focus on the Tug Hill region.

However, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties, including the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville will also get hit hard.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected in the most persistent lake snows across the Tug Hill Plateau.

And, 3 to 6 inches across the surrounding lower elevations are likely.

Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will produce severe blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions.

Travel will be nearly impossible at times.

Areas of severe blowing snow will produce whiteout conditions.

The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

High Wind Warning

Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to zero.

The high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

The winds will be westerly 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 to 70 mph, especially near Lake Ontario’s shoreline.

Travel is strongly discouraged.

Strong wind gusts will bring down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are expected.

Shallow-rooted pines will be particularly vulnerable.

Minor property damage is also possible, especially to roofs and siding.

Homeowners should secure loose objects.

Flood Warning Warning

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday.

Powerful southwest winds will gust up to 75 mph late today (Sunday).

Winds of this magnitude will result in significant wave action, along with water rises and ice movement on the eastern end of Lake Ontario.

The combination of water rises and extreme wave action will result in lakeshore flooding. Some locations which tend to be vulnerable are Sandy Pond, Black River Bay, Chaumont Bay, and the Thousand Islands Region of the Saint Lawrence River.

There is ice in place across northeastern Lake Ontario extending to the Saint Lawrence River.

It is likely that higher lake levels and waves will break up the ice.

Ice blocks will get pushed onshore and may result in damage to shoreline structures.

The ice may dam up at river outlets and

result in flooding near river mouths.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur.

People in the warning area should take immediate action to protect life and property.

