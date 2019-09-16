What It Costs to Fill The Tank – Local Pump Prices Drop Again

What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

Local Pump Prices Drop Again

Fall gasoline demand rises to a typical summer level

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.56, no change since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.85.

The New York State average is $2.72 – down two cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $3.00.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.69 (down two cents since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.69 (down two cents since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.61 (down three cents since last week)

• Rochester – $2.69 (down two cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.72 (down two cents since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.58 (down two cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.68 (down two cents since last week)

In its latest petroleum status report, the Energy Information Administration revealed that gas demand increased by 336,000 barrels per day to 9.8 million barrels per day.

This latest rate is 158,000 barrels per day higher than the first week of September 2018, which is surprising as demand generally slows post-Labor Day.

AAA has noticed a trend this year where the summer travel season is extending into fall.

We have seen an uptick in the number of requests for fall road trips and travelers began booking fall foliage tours earlier than usual this year.

Popular locations include the Finger Lakes, the Niagara wine trail, and Northeast destinations including Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

EIA’s data also showed that total domestic gasoline stocks fell.

Although demand rebounded to a level seen during a typical summer, cheap crude prices have helped to keep the national average mostly steady this week while regional prices all dropped.

