Winter Weather Advisory
IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FEBRUARY 20 TO 7 AM FEBRUARY 21.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch expected.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery
roads and limited visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while
driving.